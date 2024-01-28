Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH) Short Interest Up 71.4% in January

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Burtech Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of BRKH opened at $10.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average of $10.60. Burtech Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $11.47.

Get Burtech Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Burtech Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Burtech Acquisition by 7.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Burtech Acquisition by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Burtech Acquisition by 28.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burtech Acquisition in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Burtech Acquisition in the third quarter worth $52,000. 37.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Burtech Acquisition

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Burtech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burtech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.