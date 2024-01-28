Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZR) Short Interest Update

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Breeze Holdings Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition stock. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 225,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Stock Up 12.6 %

BREZR opened at $0.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.22.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Company Profile

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the defense technology industry.

