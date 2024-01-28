Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 60.3% from the December 31st total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 892.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNDW opened at $68.35 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $70.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.57.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $1.0215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $12.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.93%.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

