Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the December 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% stock opened at $25.56 on Friday. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $25.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average is $25.16.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1276 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%.

