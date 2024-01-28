Achmea Investment Management B.V. Takes $1.29 Million Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,531 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 4.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,919,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.3% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 50,869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,055,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 6.9% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on MANH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.83.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

MANH opened at $219.76 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.33 and a 1-year high of $230.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.24 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

In other news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $558,656.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,145.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $558,656.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,145.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

