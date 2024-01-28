Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 77 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.79.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $2,065,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,987,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $2,065,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,987,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.27, for a total transaction of $4,633,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,696,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,112 shares of company stock valued at $20,742,904 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE TYL opened at $430.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $415.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $399.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $305.06 and a one year high of $451.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.19. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $494.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.47 million. Equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

