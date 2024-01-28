Achmea Investment Management B.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Price Performance

Ecolab stock opened at $198.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.91 and a 1 year high of $202.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.28.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

