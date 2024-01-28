AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Short Interest Up 150.0% in January

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

AKITA Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AKTAF opened at $1.04 on Friday. AKITA Drilling has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.17.

Get AKITA Drilling alerts:

AKITA Drilling Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

AKITA Drilling Ltd. operates as an oil and gas drilling contractor in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the drilling oil and gas wells, potash exploration and development wells, geothermal wells, disposal wells, and carbon storage wells, as well as wells to be developed into storage caverns for gas.

Receive News & Ratings for AKITA Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AKITA Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.