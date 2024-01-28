AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Short Interest Up 150.0% in January

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
AKITA Drilling Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AKTAF opened at $1.04 on Friday. AKITA Drilling has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.17.
AKITA Drilling Company Profile
