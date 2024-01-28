Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 949,200 shares, a drop of 59.1% from the December 31st total of 2,323,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 558.4 days.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Performance

Shares of AHODF stock opened at C$27.85 on Friday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52-week low of C$27.05 and a 52-week high of C$35.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.49.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, dairy, and beer and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.

