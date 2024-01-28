Brokerages Set Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Target Price at $20.38

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.38.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Canada Goose in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen cut shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Canada Goose from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.
NYSE:GOOS opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.57. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $24.73.
Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $209.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.78 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 4.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Canada Goose
Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.
