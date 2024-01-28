Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $463.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MA. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 target price on the stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 520,262 shares of company stock valued at $201,031,282. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard stock opened at $438.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $340.21 and a 52-week high of $440.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $421.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

