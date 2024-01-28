PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.75.

PCG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Get PG&E alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PCG

PG&E Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE PCG opened at $16.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. PG&E has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $18.32.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PG&E

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 725.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PG&E

(Get Free Report

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.