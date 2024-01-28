Brokerages Set Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Target Price at $159.15

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of MPC stock opened at $160.52 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $162.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.48. The stock has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The business had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 21.95 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Free Report

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.