The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $565.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $500.00 to $565.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NFLX. Citigroup cut Netflix from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank cut Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $495.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Redburn Atlantic lifted their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $553.33.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $570.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $285.33 and a fifty-two week high of $579.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $482.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $439.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 268,534 shares of company stock worth $131,284,553. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

