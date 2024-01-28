Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Increased to $600.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Cowen from $565.00 to $600.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup cut Netflix from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $566.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $553.33.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $570.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Netflix has a one year low of $285.33 and a one year high of $579.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $482.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.50. The stock has a market cap of $249.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total transaction of $25,873,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 431,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,284,217. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,534 shares of company stock valued at $131,284,553 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

