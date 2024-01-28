Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.56.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

In other news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 40.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,346,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,434 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $261,300,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 338.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,288,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,416,000 after buying an additional 2,537,941 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $197,875,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Global Payments by 40.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,142,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,613,000 after buying an additional 1,481,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $133.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $94.05 and a 52-week high of $138.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.66. The stock has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

