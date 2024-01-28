Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.36.

Several analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Exelon Stock Performance

Exelon stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.92. Exelon has a twelve month low of $34.03 and a twelve month high of $43.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. Research analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 67.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelon

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXC. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 189.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 53.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 98.8% in the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 50.3% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

