Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Receives $167.54 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.54.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.4 %

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $192.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $129.86 and a 12 month high of $193.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.42.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.67. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 115.21% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 39.6% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 27.8% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 87,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 31.7% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.5% during the second quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 170,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,773,000 after buying an additional 13,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9.1% during the second quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.