Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,055 ($13.41).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HL shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 711 ($9.03) to GBX 616 ($7.83) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HL

Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Performance

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Shares of HL opened at GBX 764.60 ($9.72) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 725.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 758.44. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of GBX 676.40 ($8.59) and a one year high of GBX 1,023.50 ($13.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of £3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,124.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.57.

(Get Free Report

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.