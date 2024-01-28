Analysts Set Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Target Price at $21.61

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.61.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TRIP

Tripadvisor Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $21.71 on Friday. Tripadvisor has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $27.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.50.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.01 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 11.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,084,674 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $200,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,706 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 23.7% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,822,394 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $155,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,893 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 38.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,115,807 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $84,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,932 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 42.0% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,184,030 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $68,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,196 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,877,634 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $47,452,000 after purchasing an additional 23,849 shares during the period. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.