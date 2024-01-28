Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PAA

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $16.30 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average is $15.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.60.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.3175 dividend. This is a boost from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 79.85%.

Insider Transactions at Plains All American Pipeline

In related news, EVP Jeremy L. Goebel sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $545,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 279,223 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,294.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 49.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 212.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter valued at $57,000. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.