Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Receives $60.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.17.

FAST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Fastenal Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $68.40 on Friday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $49.33 and a 12-month high of $70.10. The company has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.74 and a 200 day moving average of $59.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.31%.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In related news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $2,331,196.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $1,633,607.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $2,331,196.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,862 shares of company stock worth $9,145,842 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastenal

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 188.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 507,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,902,000 after purchasing an additional 332,054 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management bought a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 45,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

