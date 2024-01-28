Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.14.

TOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total transaction of $997,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,934,488.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,273 shares of company stock worth $3,036,363 over the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Toll Brothers by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Toll Brothers by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $98.47 on Friday. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $55.44 and a 12-month high of $105.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.39. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

