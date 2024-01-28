Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Receives $578.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $520.25.

Several research firms recently commented on HUM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price target (down from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Humana by 102,197.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,920,592,000 after buying an additional 13,228,377 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,621,731,000 after purchasing an additional 143,883 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,038,513,000 after purchasing an additional 366,007 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,293,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,022,332,000 after purchasing an additional 58,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,040,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $992,938,000 after purchasing an additional 119,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM opened at $361.23 on Friday. Humana has a one year low of $342.69 and a one year high of $541.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $461.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $476.07. The stock has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Humana will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

