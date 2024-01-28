Analysts Set Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) PT at $33.07

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.07.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAG. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

NYSE:CAG opened at $29.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.43. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $38.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 67.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 267.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 292,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,374,000 after buying an additional 212,603 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $508,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after buying an additional 50,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $639,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

