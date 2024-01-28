NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.50.

NTAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

NetApp Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $88.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.16. NetApp has a 1-year low of $59.73 and a 1-year high of $91.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $77,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $77,954.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,242 shares of company stock valued at $796,746. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in NetApp during the third quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

(Get Free Report

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

