Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.43.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APPN shares. DA Davidson raised Appian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Appian from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Appian from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Appian from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Appian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $33.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Appian has a 52 week low of $31.59 and a 52 week high of $54.26.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $137.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.99 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 25.84% and a negative return on equity of 124.95%. On average, research analysts predict that Appian will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 2,010,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $76,097,803.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,361,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,630,655.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,052,524 shares of company stock valued at $112,421,141. 43.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Appian by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,556,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,824,000 after acquiring an additional 147,785 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Appian by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,933,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,651,000 after purchasing an additional 208,857 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Appian by 25.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,882,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,589,000 after buying an additional 380,770 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Appian by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,623,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,055,000 after buying an additional 151,734 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Appian by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 873,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,599,000 after buying an additional 21,046 shares in the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Corporation provides low-code process automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers workflow, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations.

