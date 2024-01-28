Analysts Set Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Price Target at $20.74

Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.74.

TOST has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Toast from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

TOST stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.69. Toast has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 27.94% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Toast will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 390,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $6,671,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 390,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $6,671,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $886,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,610,342.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 476,287 shares of company stock valued at $8,034,089 over the last three months. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Toast in the third quarter worth about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Toast in the third quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Toast by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

