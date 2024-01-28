Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Receives $41.92 Average PT from Brokerages

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.92.

TECK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Teck Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:TECK opened at $40.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $32.48 and a 52 week high of $49.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 120,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

