GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.88.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GMS shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on GMS from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

GMS stock opened at $82.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.48. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $50.93 and a fifty-two week high of $85.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.77.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. GMS had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that GMS will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO George T. Hendren sold 3,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other GMS news, CFO Scott M. Deakin sold 7,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $608,136.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,479.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 3,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,396 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,242,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,773,000 after acquiring an additional 154,926 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of GMS by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,596,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in GMS by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,068,000 after purchasing an additional 456,692 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in GMS by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 942,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,274,000 after buying an additional 36,527 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GMS by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,776,000 after buying an additional 28,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

