The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.69.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 61,331,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,921,548,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,874 shares of company stock valued at $2,906,135. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 28,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $64.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $81.96. The company has a market cap of $113.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.37%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

