Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.08.

TME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Shares of TME opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average is $7.45. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TME. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 595.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

