APA (NASDAQ:APA) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Piper Sandler

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

APA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded APA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on APA from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Johnson Rice downgraded APA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on APA from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.28.

NASDAQ APA opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.70. APA has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 3.31.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. APA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that APA will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,719,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,862 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,525,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,681 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in APA by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,784,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,934 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in APA by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,374,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,829 shares during the period. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,609,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,450,000 after acquiring an additional 167,934 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

