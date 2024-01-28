Analysts Set Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Target Price at $52.33

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

Z has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Z opened at $56.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.28 and its 200 day moving average is $48.69. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.40 and a beta of 1.80.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. Research analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,222 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $100,412.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,736 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $50,135.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,975.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $100,412.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,923 shares of company stock worth $2,899,105 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,983,000. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd grew its stake in Zillow Group by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 846,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,961,000 after buying an additional 348,354 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 63,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 17,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

