CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Receives $23.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of research firms have commented on CARG. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CarGurus by 56.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARG opened at $23.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.30. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $15.34 and a 12-month high of $24.64.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. CarGurus had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $219.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.65 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

