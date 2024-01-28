CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Receives $23.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.
A number of research firms have commented on CARG. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.
Get Our Latest Report on CarGurus
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarGurus
CarGurus Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of CARG opened at $23.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.30. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $15.34 and a 12-month high of $24.64.
CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. CarGurus had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $219.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.65 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.
CarGurus Company Profile
CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CarGurus
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.