Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.17.

IMCR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $69.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.35 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.68 and its 200 day moving average is $57.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Immunocore has a 12 month low of $42.21 and a 12 month high of $74.77.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.36. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $62.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Immunocore will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Leger Tina Amber St sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total value of $305,768.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Immunocore during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,257,000. Braidwell LP increased its position in shares of Immunocore by 93.8% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 906,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,072,000 after acquiring an additional 438,946 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,913,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,106,000 after purchasing an additional 217,920 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in Immunocore by 490.5% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,975,000 after purchasing an additional 207,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Immunocore by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,244,000 after purchasing an additional 204,972 shares during the period. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

