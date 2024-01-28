Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Receives $65.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOLF. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Acushnet

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acushnet

In related news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,723.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Acushnet news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,723.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 1,824,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $100,009,671.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,110,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,454,632.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 54.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acushnet Stock Performance

Shares of GOLF stock opened at $65.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.40. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $43.62 and a 52 week high of $67.73.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $593.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.96 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 22.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acushnet will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is 23.64%.

Acushnet Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.