Analysts Set Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) PT at $24.22

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.22.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, October 13th. Mizuho raised Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARQT. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 20.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 83.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 103,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,531,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,489,000 after purchasing an additional 16,770 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $17.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average is $5.19. The stock has a market cap of $500.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.72.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.17. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 224.85% and a negative net margin of 546.23%. The company had revenue of $38.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

