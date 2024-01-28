Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Receives $32.73 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.73.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHWY. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Chewy from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group raised Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $19.38 on Friday. Chewy has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $52.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.12. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 969.00, a PEG ratio of 72.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Chewy had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chewy

In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $250,074,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 9.1% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 4.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

