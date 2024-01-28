Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CUTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cutera from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cutera in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CUTR opened at $2.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.90. Cutera has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $37.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUTR. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cutera by 592.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Cutera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Rockwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

