Brokerages Set OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) PT at $19.80

Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

OCFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised OceanFirst Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.03. OceanFirst Financial has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $24.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 162.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,562 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 118.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 279.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 1,240.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

