Brokerages Set RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Price Target at $15.50

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered RE/MAX from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered RE/MAX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Jonestrading cut their target price on RE/MAX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

RMAX opened at $11.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.55. RE/MAX has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $205.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.56.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. RE/MAX had a positive return on equity of 792.18% and a negative net margin of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $81.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.45 million. Research analysts forecast that RE/MAX will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 12,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $109,623.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,983,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,496,525.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 12,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $109,623.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,983,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,496,525.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 24,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.84 per share, for a total transaction of $215,183.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,971,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,268,042.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 128.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 115.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 202.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

