Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Receives $56.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BSY. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Bentley Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 67,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $3,261,314.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,526,387 shares in the company, valued at $364,653,450.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 41,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth $6,382,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSY opened at $50.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.85, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.12. Bentley Systems has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $55.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average of $50.54.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $306.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.90 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 14.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

About Bentley Systems

(Get Free Report

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Recommended Stories

