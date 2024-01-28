Brokerages Set Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Target Price at $38.13

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.27.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNV. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stephens started coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $38.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.84. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $44.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.93%.

In related news, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $180,394.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,021.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $78,180.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,817.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $180,394.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,017 shares of company stock worth $934,302. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 333.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 138.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

