Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives $125.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.96.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRNA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC upgraded Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $44,527.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,760.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $1,558,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,516,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,518,945.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $44,527.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,760.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 116,899 shares of company stock valued at $11,492,838 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Moderna by 98,101.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 142,396,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,301,189,000 after acquiring an additional 142,251,609 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,658,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,841,000 after acquiring an additional 196,012 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Moderna by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,227,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,608,000 after acquiring an additional 150,872 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Moderna by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,302,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,754,000 after acquiring an additional 57,540 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Moderna by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,611,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,572,000 after acquiring an additional 476,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $101.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.81. Moderna has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $193.52. The company has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna will post -5.62 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

