Analysts Set AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) PT at $18.75

Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded AlloVir from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Leerink Partnrs downgraded AlloVir from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink downgraded AlloVir from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AlloVir from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AlloVir from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in AlloVir by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of AlloVir by 6.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AlloVir by 10.3% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 33,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AlloVir by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AlloVir by 27.6% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALVR opened at $0.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06. AlloVir has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $7.24. The firm has a market cap of $81.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.83.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that AlloVir will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

