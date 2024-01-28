Analysts Set AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) PT at $18.75

Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.67.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded AlloVir from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Leerink Partnrs downgraded AlloVir from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink downgraded AlloVir from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AlloVir from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AlloVir from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on AlloVir
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AlloVir Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of ALVR opened at $0.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06. AlloVir has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $7.24. The firm has a market cap of $81.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.83.
AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that AlloVir will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AlloVir Company Profile
Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AlloVir
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.