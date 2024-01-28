Brokerages Set Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Target Price at $19.20

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sonos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sonos in a report on Monday, November 13th.

In other Sonos news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $77,954.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,035.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,727 shares of company stock valued at $106,878. Company insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Sonos by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sonos by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $16.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.97. Sonos has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $21.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.39.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $305.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.79 million. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sonos will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

