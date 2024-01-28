Cd&R Investment Associates X, Sells 22,907,815 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,907,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $938,762,258.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,675,728 shares of Core & Main stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $864,398,751.36.

On Monday, December 11th, Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,375,728 shares of Core & Main stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $724,153,373.12.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 2,850,000 shares of Core & Main stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $86,754,000.00.

On Thursday, November 9th, Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,125,728 shares of Core & Main stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $673,507,160.32.

Shares of CNM stock opened at $40.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.63. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $42.30.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). Core & Main had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

CNM has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Core & Main from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Core & Main has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Core & Main by 6.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Core & Main by 7.0% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Core & Main by 3.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 3.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

