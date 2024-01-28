Head-To-Head Survey: Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) versus Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) and Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Union Bankshares and Veritex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Union Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Veritex 0 2 2 0 2.50

Veritex has a consensus price target of $24.13, indicating a potential upside of 10.21%. Given Veritex’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Veritex is more favorable than Union Bankshares.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Union Bankshares $48.26 million 2.85 $11.30 million $2.50 12.22 Veritex $745.98 million 1.59 $146.32 million $1.98 11.06

This table compares Union Bankshares and Veritex’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Veritex has higher revenue and earnings than Union Bankshares. Veritex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Union Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Union Bankshares has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veritex has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Union Bankshares and Veritex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Union Bankshares 18.38% 19.89% 0.82% Veritex 14.51% 9.53% 1.14%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.9% of Union Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Veritex shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Union Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Veritex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Union Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Veritex pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Union Bankshares pays out 57.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Veritex pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Union Bankshares has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Union Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Veritex beats Union Bankshares on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial loans for plant and equipment, working capital, real estate renovation, and other business purposes to business owners and investors; small business administration guaranteed loans; home improvement loans and overdraft; and residential construction and mortgage loans. In addition, it offers online cash management services, including account reconciliation, credit card depository, automated clearing house origination, wire transfers, and night depository services; merchant credit card services for the deposit and immediate credit of sales drafts; remote deposit capture services; and online mortgage application services. Further, the company provides business checking accounts; standby letters of credit, bank checks or money orders, and safe deposit boxes; ATM services; debit cards; telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services; and asset management, fiduciary, and trust services. The company offers retail banking services to individuals; and commercial banking services to small and medium sized corporations, partnerships, and sole proprietorships, as well as nonprofit organizations, local municipalities, and school districts. Union Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Morrisville, Vermont.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing. The company also provides interest rate swap services; and a range of online banking solutions, such as access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment and electronic delivery of customer statements, and ATMs, as well as mobile banking, mail, and personal appointment. In addition, it offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier's checks, and letters of credit; treasury management services, including balance reporting, transfers between accounts, wire transfer initiation, automated clearinghouse origination, and stop payments; and cash management deposit products and services consisting of lockbox, remote deposit capture, positive pay, reverse positive pay, account reconciliation services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. The company operates full-service branches located in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, and the Houston metropolitan area. Veritex Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

