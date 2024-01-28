Netflix, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $4.25 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Netflix in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 24th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $4.25 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.44. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $16.73 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q3 2024 earnings at $4.07 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NFLX. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.33.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $570.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $482.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.50. Netflix has a 52-week low of $285.33 and a 52-week high of $579.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total value of $25,873,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 431,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,284,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,534 shares of company stock worth $131,284,553 in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

